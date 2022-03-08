Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian about 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Bridge Avenue in Davenport.

One man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicle that hit the man left the scene, police said.

Officers ask the public to avoid the intersection while the investigation continues. East Kimberly is blocked between Bridge and Eastern avenues to the east.

The man’s hat and broken glasses lay in the middle of the intersection where he was struck.