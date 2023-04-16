A 40-year-old Pekin, Ill., woman faces felony charges in connection with an apparent drug-related death early Saturday in Davenport.

Nicole Crandell faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession with intent to deliver, court records show.

Nicole Crandell (Scott County Jail)

A death and an investigation

About 6:18 a.m. Saturday, Davenport Police responded to a medical call on West 13th Street in Davenport, arrest affidavits say.

Crandell was the caller, police allege. She told dispatchers the victim “wasn’t moving and must have taken one of her sleeping pills.” Medical personnel arrived on the scene and declared the victim deceased, according to arrest affidavits.

During a search of Crandell’s purse, officers found drug paraphernalia consisting of needles and a burnt spoon, which are commonly used to inject heroin, police allege in affidavits.

After she was read her Miranda Rights, Crandell “admitted to purchasing heroin and bringing it to the victim’s residence” at about 5 p.m. Friday. She provided the victim with the heroin about 9:30 p.m. and they both used it “by injecting it into their arms with the needles located in her purse,” police allege in affidavits.

In affidavits, police allege Crandell said the victim almost immediately “nodded out” and never woke back up, police allege. She thought the victim was sleeping until 6 a.m., when she tried to wake him, but he never woke up. “The victim admitted she knew the victim has overdosed on heroin in the past and has been transported to the hospital for treatment,” police say in affidavits.

Police allege Crandell “knowingly and recklessly delivered heroin to the victim and admitted to supplying the victim with the needle which was used that resulted in the victim’s death,” according to affidavits.

Crandell, who was being held Sunday on $10,000 cash-only bond, is set for a preliminary hearing April 26 in Scott County Court.