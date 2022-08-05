A 61-year-old man who in August 2020 was named a “person of interest” in the Trudy Appleby missing-person case has died.

David Whipple, of Colona, died Monday at his home, according to a funeral home obituary.

In 2020: Police name two ‘persons of interest‘

Moline Police named two persons of interest in the Trudy Appleby missing-person investigation. Whipple and Jamison A. “Jamie” Fisher, 47, of Silvis, were named as persons of interest in a news release.

On Aug. 21, 1996, Trudy Appleby was reported missing by her father, Dennis, from their home in Moline. On the days leading up to Trudy’s disappearance, she had asked her father to go spend time with a friend who resided on Campbell’s Island.

Trudy’s father did not allow her to go swimming, but phone records show she may have planned to go ahead with her swimming plans.

David Whipple (contributed photo.)

In August 2017, the Moline Police Department released information that a witness observed Trudy Appleby with William “Ed” Smith in a late model silver Chevrolet four-door near Smith’s residence on Campbell’s Island on Aug. 21, 1996, and listed William “Ed” Smith as a “person of interest” in the case. Smith is now deceased.

Poster in the Trudy Appleby missing-person case.

According to Scott County Court documents filed July 29, 2022, Fisher is serving sentences in the Iowa Department of Corrections with a tentative discharge date of Dec. 16, 2026.

David Whipple is the son-in-law of William “Ed” Smith and Jamison Fisher is a lifelong family friend of the Smiths, police said.

In 2020, Moline Police asked the community’s assistance regarding any information about William “Ed” Smith, David Whipple, and Jamison “Jamie” Fisher, and their involvement related to the disappearance of Trudy Appleby.

Jamison Fisher (2020 photo from Scott County Jail inmates listing.)

In 2020, Moline Police asked “anyone with information regarding these individuals, the events on that day and the days immediately following to come forward and help bring justice for Trudy Appleby. Please do not assume that we know what you may know. No information is insignificant.”

Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

In January 2022, Local 4 News featured the Trudy Appleby case in our “Vanished QC” series.