A PlayStation 5 was thrown from a vehicle window after a scuffle and a robbery on Wednesday, Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies allege.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, an off-duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, Ill., according to a news release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer followed the suspects in his personal vehicle and relayed their location to deputies, who stopped the vehicle in rural Gladstone, Ill.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Trevor J. Howell, of Burlington, Iowa, and a juvenile for robbery and obstructing justice-destruction of evidence, the release says.

Officers allege that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a PlayStation 5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the PlayStation 5 was stolen, the release alleges.

Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the PlayStation 5 out of the vehicle’s window.

Howell is being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to his parents, the release says.

Robbery is a Class 2 felony, punishable by three to seven years in the Department of Corrections. Obstructing justice-destruction of evidence is a Class 4 Felony, punishable by one to three years in the Department of Corrections, the release says.