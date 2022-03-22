Kewanee Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy after police say he made threats toward school officials and others, according to a post Tuesday night on the Kewanee Police Department Facebook page.

School officials contacted law enforcement after they learned about comments the suspect made, according to the statement,

Detectives took statements from the boy and his parents, along with a statement from school officials. The boy was released to the custody of his parents and referred to the Henry County Juvenile Probation Office after he was charged with the preliminary offenses of falsely making terroristic threats, a Class 1 felony, and disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony, the statement says.

Kewanee Police do not believe there is an imminent threat to the school or the students. Still, a police presence will be at the school “and associated events” to help ease any concerns of parents or community members, the message says.

“The Kewanee Police Department would like to thank Wethersfield School District officials for their cooperation in conjunction with this successful investigation,” the message says. “The Kewanee Police Department would also like to remind citizens and students to immediately inform school officials and law enforcement of any potential statements that could endanger the safety of our area schools.”