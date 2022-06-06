An 18-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges in connection with a gunfire incident in May.

Tamier Mitchell, who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon and going armed with intent, court records say.

Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire shortly after 11 a.m. May 10 in the 7200 block of Jebens Avenue, arrest affidavits say.

The victim and Mitchell know each other and do not get along, affidavits say.

Mitchell was recorded on security camera footage near the intersection of 72nd Street and Hillandale Road getting out of a vehicle. He hid behind a tree and waited for the victim to drive up to the intersection, affidavits say.

The victim drove her red Buick sedan up to the intersection and turned north. When the victim turned north, the defendant ran out from behind the tree, pointed the gun at the victim’s vehicle, and shot at her. On the video you can see the slide rack back and gas/smoke come from the firearm, affidavits say.

Mitchell then fled the scene. When officers arrived, they located a .22 caliber casing where the defendant was standing, affidavits say.

Officers spoke to the victim, who said she was in fear for her life when Mitchell shot at her vehicle. The victim identified Mitchell as the shooter, affidavits say.

Upon running a criminal history check on the defendant, officers learned that he was convicted of second-degree arson on May 31, 2018, which made him an adjudicated delinquent in Scott County, affidavits say.

Mitchell, who is being held on $5,000 cash-only bond, is set for a preliminary hearing on June 16 in Scott County Court.