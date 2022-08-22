An 18-year-old Eldridge man faces two felony charges after police say he injured another person, who required 24 stitches, in a fight.

Thadis Boutwell faces charges of willful injury – causing serious injury and going armed with intent, court records say.

About 10 p.m. July 25 on Manor Drive in Eldridge, Boutwell and two other people instigated a fight, arrest affidavits say. During the fight Boutwell “used an edged weapon” and stabbed/sliced a victim who required 20 stitches to his hand/wrist and “four stitches to close the wound on his buttocks,” affidavits say.

Boutwell, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on a total of $20,600 bond and is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 30 in Scott County Court.