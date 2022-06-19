Two Davenport men face charges after law enforcement officers say a high-speed chase Sunday ended with a crash and officers found a gun in an SUV.

Jamail Jalloh, 39, faces felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a felon, and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense, court documents say.

Demario Butler, 38, faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, court documents say.

Shortly after 3:15 a.m. Sunday, an Iowa State Police officer saw a Chevy SUV traveling west on River Drive at a high rate of speed. The officer caught up to the vehicle as it was passing Mound Street and saw it was unable to maintain its lane, still traveling at speeds of more than 50 mph in a posted 40 mph zone, arrest affidavits say.

The SUV sped up and began to actively elude the officer, affidavits say, continuing to accelerate to speeds of more than 75 mph in a posted 35 mph zone, affidavits say.

The pursuit continued into downtown Davenport when the vehicle began traveling west – the wrong direction – on 3rd Street, then continued north on Main Street, failing to obey multiple traffic control devices “without any regard for the motoring public’s safety,” affidavits say.

During the pursuit, the officer saw the driver pass unsafely, fail to obey traffic control devises, speed more than 25 mph over the limit, drive recklessly, travel the wrong way on posted one-way streets, leave the scene of a motor vehicle crash without leaving information, and strike fixtures, affidavits say.

The passenger was identified as Demario Butler, of Davenport.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of Bob Avenue and Sylvan Avenue, Davenport, when the driver struck a utility pole, severing it at the base and disabling the vehicle, affidavits say.

Both men were transported to Davenport Police Department. The Chevy Tahoe was towed after a gun was found in plain view in the open center counsel. “The firearm was made safe and will be sent to the DCI labs for testing,” affidavits say.

Both men are convicted felons and both had access to the firearm in the SUV. After Jalloh was read his Miranda Rights he refused sobriety tests, affidavits say.

He had bloodshot watery eyes, smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech, impaired balance, and “erratic emotion changes.” Both men refused to make any statements about the gun of claim ownership of it, affidavits say.

Both are set for arraignment on July 7 in Scott County Court. Butler was released on bond. Jalloh remained in Scott County Jail on $5,000 bond on Sunday, court records say.