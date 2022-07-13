Two Quad-City suspects are in custody after police say two victims were assaulted late Tuesday in Davenport.

Walquaja Boyd, 23, of Davenport, faces a felony charge of willful injury – causing serious injury, and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, court records say.

Darrell Johnson, 27, of Rock Island, (his address also is listed as East Moline) faces a felony charge of willful injury – causing serious injury, and a simple misdemeanor of interference with official acts, court records say.

The incident at Washington Street Mini Mart

At 11:58 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded to Washington Street Mini Mart, 1601 Washington St., Davenport, for a report of an assault, arrest affidavits say.

Boyd and Johnson were present at the time of the incident, “but fled prior to officers’ arrival,” court records say.

Police say Boyd “knowingly and with intent” struck a victim “using both her hands and feet.” Boyd was seen on surveillance striking a victim several times with her hands, and this appeared to be with a closed fist in the face/head region, affidavits say.

“This act was performed several times. In addition, the defendant used her feet and was observed stomping on the victim’s face/head region several times,” affidavits say.

“During the incident, Boyd takes control of a co-victim and proceeds to strike the co-victim,” affidavits say. She “knowingly and with intent” struck the co-victim several times with a closed fist in the facial/head region. “In addition, the defendant used her feet and was observed stomping on the victim’s face/head region several times,” affidavits say.

The co-victim sustained several injuries to her limbs, face and neck, affidavits say.

Boyd, along with three other co-defendants, left the scene in a black 2010 Ford Expedition, affidavits say.

One victim had injuries to several parts of his body, including limbs, neck, and the face. He was transported to Genesis Medical Center – West Campus. Hospital staff informed officers the victim sustained these serious injuries:

Orbital fracture to the right eye

Fractured bone in the right hand

Nasal fracture.

The victim is scheduled for further evaluation because of these injuries, affidavits say.

The incident, which lasted one to two minutes, was caught on surveillance footage, affidavits say.

After she was read her Miranda Rights, Boyd admitted to being present at 1601 Washington St. at the time of the incident. An evidence technician photographed the victim’s injuries, affidavits say.



Additionally, Johnson “knowingly and with intent struck (a) victim using both his hands and feet,” and was observed on surveillance striking a victim several times with his hands, with what appeared to be with a closed fist in the face/head region. “This act was performed several times,” affidavits say.

In addition, Johnson used his feet and was observed stomping on a victim’s face/head region several times, affidavits say.

Johnson was among the people who fled the scene in the Expedition, affidavits say. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to 1000 Blythwood Place (Sherwood Forest Apartments), for a disturbance. Johnson was there, affidavits say.

Johnson was informed he was being placed in handcuffs because he was a suspect in the earlier assault. When officers directed his hands behind his back and went to place him into handcuffs, Johnson “knowingly and with intent fled from officers, as they were attempting to place him into handcuffs,” affidavits say.

Each is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail. Both have preliminary hearings set for July 22 in Scott County Court.