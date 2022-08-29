A 33-year-old Davenport man faces charges after police say a 5-year-old was sexually abused in June of 2021.

According to court records, Michael Coon faces felony charges of second-degree sexual abuse – and lascivious acts with a child – solicitation, and a serious misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.

Michael Coon (photo from Scott County Jail listing)

The Department of Human Services contacted Davenport Police about a 5-year-old who had been sexually assaulted, court records say.

During the investigation, the victim spoke with a forensic interviewer and disclosed several incidents of sex abuse, affidavits say.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Coon admitted exposing himself to and sexually abusing the child, arrest affidavits say.

Coon, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on $25,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony, which generally carries a sentence of up to 25 years.