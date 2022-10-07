A 37-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charger after police say he sexually abused a 12-year-old.

Ronald Lam Jr. faces a felony charge of second-degree sex abuse, court records say.

On June 15, Davenport Police began an investigation regarding sexual abuse of a 12-year-old victim by a 37-year-old man, an arrest affidavit says.

On or about June 12, the victim and the victim’s father met up with Lam at a local convenience store where Lam agreed to touch up a tattoo, affidavits say. The two went to Lam’s residence, where they were separated in different rooms. The victim said they were at the residence for more than four hours.

While at the residence, the defendant began to touch the victim inappropriately over and under the clothing, according to the affidavit.

Another encounter happened in the kitchen where the victim was getting a soda. Lam asked the victim if they could do it again, and the victim said no, “but he forced himself on (the victim),” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says the last occasion happened in the bedroom, where the victim was trying to sleep.

Lam is being held on $25,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 14 in Scott County Court.