Two Letts, Iowa, suspects face felony charges after Louisa County Deputies accuse them of using a rifle and a knife during a robbery.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:37 a.m. Sunday, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to speak with a person who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint at a residence on the 100 block of West Louisa Street in Letts, Iowa.

The victim said he was there to obtain a THC vape pen and cartridges. During this time, it was reported a man “would exit a room with an AR-15 style rifle and strike the victim with the muzzle of the rifle, further robbing them of their personal items which included money, credit cards, identification, and personal clothing items.”

Additionally, a woman “would brandish a knife and attempt deleting information off of the victim’s phone, the victim was also extorted at this time to provide further funds weekly or family members would be killed,” the release says.

Shortly after 9:15 a.m. Monday, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on the 100 block of West Louisa Street in Letts.

During the search of the residence, stolen items from the victim were located, along with a rifle, THC cartridges, about 83 grams of THC wax, marijuana, “and further items relating to the sale of narcotics,” the release says.

During the execution of the warrant, 18-year-old Macey Todd was taken into custody. Ryan Staats, 20, of the same address was taken into custody at another location the release says.

As a result of the investigation and search warrant, Todd and Staats were both charged with the Class B felony of first-degree armed robbery, the Class D felony of extortion, the Class D felony of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, the Class D felony of drug tax stamp violations and aggravated-misdemeanor assaults with a dangerous weapon. Both are being held in Louisa County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bonds.

Ryan Staats, left, and Macey Todd (photo courtesy of Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Louisa County Ambulance service during the execution of the search warrant and the Louisa County Attorney’s Office assisted during the investigation, the release says. “A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty,” the release says.