A 44-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance after police accuse him and a co-defendant of having meth and other drugs in a Bettendorf hotel parking lot.

Nicholas Hayes faces three charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent, court records say.

Shorty after 1:30 a.m. March 12, Hayes and a co-defendant were in an SUV that was not running in the parking lot behind the Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, arrest affidavits say.

A Bettendorf Police Officer approached the vehicle and Hayes got out of the driver’s seat, affidavits say. As he exited, the officer saw small pieces of raw marijuana on Hayes’ shirt.

“I pointed out the raw marijuana on the defendant’s shirt and he brushed the pieces of raw marijuana off his shirt,” the officer wrote in the affidavit. The officer smelled raw marijuana coming from Hayes’ person as well as from inside the vehicle, according to affidavits.

Affidavits say a probable-cause search of the Mazda CX-7 in which the two were sitting revealed:

3.26 grams total package weight of methamphetamine in a black handbag on the dashboard of the vehicle in between the driver’s seat and front passenger seat.

20.41 grams total package weight of raw marijuana behind the center console of the vehicle near the backseat.

3.85 grams of psilocybin mushrooms in an open safe in a black book bag with items belonging to Hayes.

4.5 Alprazolam (used to treat anxiety and panic disorders) pills in a purse on the front passenger-side floorboard.

Multiple needles that field-tested positive for meth located throughout the vehicle.

A meth bong in the black book bag belonging to the defendant.

Several different items of paraphernalia throughout the Mazda.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Hayes “admitted to being a marijuana smoker and an on-again, off-again methamphetamine user.“ He said all the drugs in the vehicle were his, according to affidavits.

According to affidavits, the defendant has two prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance in Iowa: One on Dec. 9, 2020, in Jackson County and the other on April 27, 2021, in Clinton County.

Hayes is set for sentencing on Nov. 2 in Scott County Court.