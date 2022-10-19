A 40-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole multiple times from a Walmart with the help of another person.

Michelle Lee faces a felony charge of second-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit an aggravated misdemeanor, court records.

Davenport Police investigated several thefts at the Walmart store, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, arrest affidavits say.

Affidavits say thefts occurred on June 15, June 30 and July 9.

“The Defendant did select merchandise from within the store, travel to the indoor garden area of the store, and leave the store through a fire exit without rendering payment or using an

authorized entrance/exit,” arrest affidavits say.

The total value of the stolen items was $2,215.21, according to affidavits, which say Lee worked with a co-defendant who drove a vehicle and would arrive at the exit to assist in transporting the Lee and the stolen merchandise. The co-defendant was identified on July 9.

According to affidavits, the co-defendant moved the vehicle from the general parking in front of the store to the side of the store, and Lee loaded the stolen merchandise into the vehicle before getting into the driver’s seat of the vehicle – a black 2005 Cadillac STS – and left the parking lot with the co-defendant in the front passenger seat.

Lee, who was released on her own recognizance, is set for arraignment Nov. 17 in Scott County Court.