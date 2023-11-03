An 18-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police allege he was involved in an earlier gunfire incident in Davenport.

Luis Marrufo faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon and second-degree criminal mischief, court records show.

Luis Marrufo (Scott County Jail)

About 8:18 p.m. Oct. 23, Davenport Police responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of West 4th Street, affidavits show. Officers found multiple shell casings of different calibers and a vehicle that was struck by the gun fire.

An investigation began and officers executed a search warrant at Marrufo’s residence on Thursday, according to affidavits.

After Marrufo was read his Miranda Rights, police allege Marrufo he admitted he “aided and abetted two other unidentified co-conspirators” in the commission of the shooting, affidavits show.

Police allege Marrufo picked up the shooters in Rock Island and drove them to Iowa to commit the shooting. Marrufo, police allege, “advised the shooters to not shoot at anyone and to shoot in the ground or the air. The shooting was retaliatory and the purpose was to intimidate

the occupants of the residence of serious bodily injury,” affidavits say.

During the shooting, police say that the vehicle that was struck was parked on the property of the residence that was occupied by multiple people. Marrufo “knowingly conspired with the above mentioned subjects to commit the felony offense of Intimidation with a dangerous weapon,” police allege in affidavits.

During the execution of the search warrant, detectives located and seized a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol in the Marrufo’s bedroom. A micro-conversion kit specifically manufactured to fit the firearm was found in Marrufo’s vehicle. “This micro-conversion kit, coupled with the specific firearm that it was manufactured for, make a short-barreled rifle, which is by definition of Iowa law as an offensive weapon,” affidavits say.

During the shooting, a vehicle was struck by gunfire and sustained damage to the passenger side door, affidavits show. The cost of repair is no less than $1,500 but does not exceed $10,000, according to affidavits.

Marrufo, who is being held on a total $36,320 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 9 in Scott County Court.