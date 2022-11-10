A Rock Island man was arrested for possession of crack cocaine and a handgun.

According to a release, the Rock Island Police Department and the Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group executed a narcotics search warrant Thursday, November 10 at 10:30 a.m. for a residence located on 14th St. Approximately one once of crack cocaine and a handgun were seized from the property, police allege.

Deauntra L. Clark (photo: Rock Island Police Department)

Deauntra L. Clark, 33, was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons, police said. The gun Clark was caught with was reported stolen out of Davenport, and he is also charged with possession of stolen property, police said.

Clark was transported to the Rock Island County Jail, where he is being held without bond, pending court appearance. Anyone with information related to this case should contact the Metropolitan Enforcement Group at (309) 799-8806 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 and via the P3 Tips app.