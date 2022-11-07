A 32-year-old Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail after police allege they found packages of cocaine in his car, where he was slumped over the wheel.

Travis Rush faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records say.

Travis Rush (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

About 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to West Lombard and Harrison streets for a traffic complaint about a vehicle sitting at the intersection and not moving through several light cycles, arrest affidavits say.

According to affidavits, officers saw a 2021 GMC Terrain sit through a green traffic signal, and saw Rush in the driver’s seat, slumped over behind the wheel.

Officers confronted Rush and asked him to get out of the SUV, affidavits say. He resisted officers’ efforts to place him in handcuffs, and police had to “utilize physical force” in taking him into custody.

Rush had a clear plastic bag in his front right sweatpants pocket. It had 12.1 grams of cocaine packaged into 10 smaller individual baggies “packed for distribution,” affidavits say. He did not have a drug tax stamp.

Rush is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set to appear Nov. 16 in Scott County Court.