A 41-year-old Davenport woman faces two felony charges after police allege she stole thousands of dollars in a lottery-ticket scheme at a convenience store where she worked.

Debbra Locey faces charges of first-degree theft and forgery or theft of lottery tickets, according to court records.

On Aug. 4, detectives were notified of an investigation regarding a theft from BP Johnson Oil, 7522 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, that occurred from about March 2021 to March 2022, according to arrest affidavits.

Locey, while working by herself, printed several InstaPlay lottery tickets from the lottery ticket machine, affidavits say. She then scanned each ticket, discarded the non-winners, and cashed the winners.



Debbra Locey (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

If a ticket was a winner, Locey would remove the money from the cash register and place the money in her personal belongings without paying for the ticket, according to affidavits.

Affidavits say the total amount of money taken from the business was about $40,000. As part of the investigation, that amount was revealed through video, time cards and drawer shortages.

Locey was released on her own recognizance to appear Nov. 15 in Scott County Court.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $13,660.