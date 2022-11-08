A Coralville, Iowa, man is behind bars after police allege he sexually abused two 10-year-old girls.

James Peterson faces six counts of sexual abuse, a Class B felony, according to court records.

On Oct. 13, 2022, Davenport Police received a report about sexual abuse of two 10-year-olds by a 17-year-old boy, arrest affidavits say.

Peterson’s 18th birthday is today, Nov. 8, 2022.

According to affidavits, the victim said Peterson sexually abused her and in return he would go outside and play with her. The victim also observed multiple attempts by Peterson on another 10-year-old during the same time period, police allege in affidavits.

Peterson, police allege, admitted in a post-Miranda Rights interview that there were six different incidents. The two girls stayed the night at his house, where he sexually abused them, affidavits say.

Peterson is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. According to court records, he waived a preliminary hearing and is set for arraignment Nov. 17 in Scott County Court.

The maximum prison term is 25 years for a Class B felony.