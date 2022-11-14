A 25-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an infant and another person were injured early Saturday, police allege.

Walter Boyd Jr. faces felony charges of having a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, child endangerment – bodily injury, control of a firearm by a domestic-abuse offender and disarming a peace officer; a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault – display or use of weapon – first offense, and domestic abuse assault – impeding flow of air/blood, according to court records.

Walter Boyd Jr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Davenport Police responded to a residence for an incident involving a weapon. Officers entered an apartment and saw Boyd standing in the entryway hallway. He knocked a door to the ground and advanced toward officers, elbowing and punching them, police allege in arrest affidavits.

Affidavits say Boyd grabbed an officer’s rifle and tried to pull it away from the officer.

Police allege Boyd kicked and punched a victim, “causing visible injury to their face,” according to affidavits. Boyd “placed hands on the victim’s throat and applied pressure. The victim felt they were losing consciousness and had difficulty breathing.” Additionally, Boyd pointed a rifle at the victim’s head and threatened to kill the victim. A rifle was recovered at the scene, according to affidavits.

Police also allege Boyd put a six-month-old child at risk by “grabbing the child by the throat and knocking the back of the child’s head into a wall approximately four to five times. This caused a visible injury to the back of the child’s head,” affidavits say.

Boyd, who is being held on a total of $5,500 bond in Scott County Jail, is set to appear in Scott County Court on Nov. 22.