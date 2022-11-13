A 33-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police allege he drove his SUV into a squad car.

Dennis Banks Jr. faces aggravated misdemeanor charges of driving while barred and eluding at a speed of more than 25 mph over the speed limit, as well as a felony charge of assault on a person in a certain occupation – use or display of a weapon.

At 1:17 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police tried to stop a red 2012 Dodge Durango with no plates on West 32nd Street just west of Harrison Street, arrest affidavits say.

As the Dodge Durango turned westbound on West 32nd Street, it turned south in an alleyway, and did a three-point turn in the alleyway, then headed toward a marked patrol unit with its emergency equipment activated, affidavits say. Both officers in the squad were placed in fear of injury.

Affidavits say officers initiated contact with the side of the SUV in an attempt to stop it. Banks continued to drive the car through the contact, continuously turning in the squad car’s direction as he did so, and damaged the squad car. There were no injuries as a result of this contact.

Banks began to elude officers by heading north on Harrison Street and then westbound on West 35th Street, where a vehicle pursuit ensued. according to affidavits.

During the pursuit, the Durango reached speeds of 85 mph in a 35 mph zone. The SUV failed to stop at several controlled intersections and several stop signs throughout the pursuit, according to affidavits.

The Durango became inoperable when it went through a yard on the 900 block of Fillmore Street, affidavits say. Banks ran from the Durango and police chased him.

Banks ran into an apartment on the 900 block of Fillmore and shut a secured security door on the pursuing officer. The door “had to be breached to make entry,” affidavits said.

Officers made several announcements to any occupants inside but received no answer. Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and located Banks inside after breaching the front door, according to affidavits.

Banks, who is being held in Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond, is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 22 in Scott County Court.