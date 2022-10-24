A 31-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police allege that, during a chase, he crashed a car with two loaded guns inside.

Brett Roelandt faces felony charges of eluding and possession of a firearm by a felon, court records say.

Brett Roelandt (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly before 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Davenport did a traffic stop on a 2011 red Chevy Impala without plates near the intersection of West 35th and Harrison streets.

Officers saw Roelandt driving. He “knowingly and willingly” failed to stop from a fully marked police vehicle with its emergency lights and sirens activated. “This was done in an attempt to elude law enforcement,” affidavits say.

Officers saw the Impala traveling at speeds more than 25 miles over the posted speed limit. The car began traveling the wrong way on a one- way street for several blocks until it crashed and stopped. He then tried to run from police, according to affidavits.

According to affidavits, in plain view inside the car were two guns: A fully loaded AR pistol in the backseat and a fully loaded revolver on the floorboard of the front driver seat. The revolver was identified as stolen.

In addition, a clear plastic bag of raw marijuana was located on the front passenger seat floorboard. Its total packaged weight was more than 5 grams, affidavits say.

On Oct. 7, 2016, Roelandt was convicted for first-degree theft and assault while participating in a felony in Scott County, according to affidavits.

Roelandt is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 3 in Scott County Court.