A 35-year-old LeClaire man faces multiple charges after police allege he had child pornography.

According to Scott County Jail records and a Davenport Police news release, on Nov. 4 the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a CyberTip from the Iowa ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Force.

An investigation began, and Kyle Daniel DuPrey was developed as the suspect. Through the investigation, evidence was obtained for criminal charges against DuPrey for “possessing and promoting” child pornography, the release says.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, DuPrey was arrested, booked into Scott County Jail, and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class D felony, according to the release and court records.

DuPrey was released on bond, according to jail records.

Sentencing for a Class D felony is up to five years and a fine.