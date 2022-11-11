A 25-year-old Muscatine man is behind bars after police allege he had methamphetamine in his hat when he crashed into the back of a tow truck.

Tanner Esmoil faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show.

Tanner Esmoil (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Davenport Police responded to a traffic accident near the intersection of May Lane and Indian Road in Davenport about 5 p.m. Thursday, arrest affidavits say. Esmoil admitted to texting and driving when he lost control and crashed into the back of a parked tow truck, according to police in the affidavits.

He was driving a 2006 Blue Kia Optima. Esmoil’s license status is barred for being a habitual offender in the state of Iowa, according to affidavits.

Witnesses saw Esmoil leave the scene of the accident carrying a brown object (a hat). The hat was found by officers and a police K9. Inside the hat, officers found a clear zip-lock bag with meth. The total package weight was 419.15 grams – a little less than a pound.

Esmoil had $5,365 cash in his pants pockets in denominations of 100, 50, 20, 10, 5 and 1. “No drug paraphernalia was located on the defendant or with the meth,” according to affidavits.

Officers also found 158 small round blue pills with the inscription “M” on one side and “30” on the other. Officers believed these pills to possibly be Oxycodone 30 mg or counterfeit Oxycodone, according to affidavits.

The substances had no tax stamps, affidavits say.

Esmoil, who is being held on $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 18 in Scott County Court.