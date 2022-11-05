A 41-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police allege he went into a bar with a loaded gun and threatened a patron.

Demetrius Tigue Sr. faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first, and possession or carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, court records say.

Demetrius Tigue Sr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly after 12:15 a.m. Friday, Davenport Police were dispatched to the AKA Bar, 3811 Harrison St., in reference to a weapons call.

A man wearing a “Chucky” shirt showed a gun inside the business, the report said. Police saw Tigue in front of the business in clothing that matched the description provided by dispatchers.

A wtiness/security guard was in front of the business, holding the firearm. The witness said he removed from Tigue.

The witness saw Tigue lift up his shirt and display the firearm while threatening to shoot a patron inside the bar. The witness said Tigue removed the firearm from his abdomen area and held it in his right hand, affidavits say.

The loaded gun was a tan Springfield Hellcat 9mm.

Tigue had slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, police allege in affidavits. He consented to a search of his person and officers recovered 9.3 grams of packaged marijuana in the defendant’s front left jacket pocket.

Tigue was released to appear for a preliminary hearing Nov. 10 in Scott County Court.