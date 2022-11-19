A 38-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he robbed a Dollar General store on Thursday.

Brandon Gramling faces a Class B felony charge of first-degree robbery, court records say.

Brandon Bramling (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police were called to Dollar General, 7510 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, in reference to a robbery, an arrest affidavit says.

Police allege in the affidavit that Gramling, who was in the process of making a purchase and counting out change, put his hands in his pockets and told an employee, “This is a stick-up. If you don’t open the drawer, I will shoot you,” Gramling told the employee to give him $20, which she did.

Gramling was found next door at Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard, 7522 Northwest Blvd. He had a $20 bill on his person, according to the affidavit.

Gramling, who is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22 in Scott County Court.

A Class B felony an carry a sentence of up to 25 years.