The Moline Police Department arrested a 47-year-old man from Florida for several felony charges in connection with an early morning sexual assault, according to a Moline Police Department news release.

At 3:57 a.m. Friday, Moline Police were called to the Oyo Hotel in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Moline, for a report of a sexual assault and kidnapping. A 47-year-old woman reported that a man entered her hotel room armed with a knife, sexually assaulted her and tried to take her to another room, the release says. While the offender was attempting to take her to another room, the victim was able to escape, police allege.

The victim and the suspect were occupants of the hotel. The victim was transported to a local

hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The man left before officers arrived, the release says.

Moline Police officers quickly identified him as Jerimie Treacy, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Police immediately began searching for Treacy, who was located and arrested near the 1800 block of 20th Avenue. Treacy was also wanted by the U. S. Marshals Service for failure to register as a sex offender. The link to the National Sex Offender Registry for Treacy is here.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Treacy with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, home invasion, and armed robbery. All nine counts are Class X felonies, the release says.

Treacy is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $10 million bond.

“This is a terrifying incident. At this time, we believe this incident was a random attack and Treacy had no prior contact with the victim. The Moline Police officers apprehended Treacy quickly and no other citizens were in danger. We will be working with the U. S. Marshals and Florida authorities to determine why Treacy was in our community. The case is still under investigation as we work to bring answers and justice to this victim,” said Chief Darren Gault.

No further information was available Friday.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.