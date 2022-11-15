A 21-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges in connection with a shooting earlier this year, court records say.

Nessiah Clark faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp in connection a Monday traffic stop, according to court records. He also faces charges of attempted murder, control of a firearm by a felon, assault while participating in a felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, court records say.

Nessiah Clark (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

About 3 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police plain-clothes officers were conducting surveillance of Clark, who was known to have a valid arrest warrant out of Scott County, arrest affidavits say.

Arrest affidavits say Clark was identified in a white Honda Accord. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which led to a pursuit that ended with a crash on the 500 block of Waverly Road.

Clark was taken into custody. A consent search was conducted on the vehicle, yielding a back pack containing two separate packages of marijuana, (155.75 grams and 59.3 grams), a functional digital scale and packaging material. A wallet with Clark’s Social Security card was in the same bag, according to affidavits.

He “failed to affix a tax stamp to the two packages of marijuana,” affidavits say.

Clark also faces charges in connection with a shooting earlier this year.

The August shooting

At 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, Davenport Police were dispatched to a report of gunfire at GD Xpress, 4607 N. Pine St., with a victim who self-reported to a local hospital, affidavits say.

GD Xpress on Feb. 28, 2022 (photo by Linda Cook.)

Clark is seen on surveillance video firing a black pistol at very close range toward a victim. Clark fires 11-12 times, striking the victim at least twice, until the magazine is empty, according to arrest affidavits.

As a result, the victim suffered two gunshot wounds, affidavits say.

Clark is being held on a total $105,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22 in Scott County Court.