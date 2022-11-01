A 47-year-old Bettendorf man faces two felony charges after police allege he used four credit cards that weren’t his within three minutes for thousands of dollars of Walmart items.

Michael Buckley faces a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card and another of identification theft, court records say.

On Aug. 12, an online report was filed with the Davenport Police about fraudulent use of credit cards and Identity theft. Davenport Police investigated the incident on Sept. 28, according to arrest affidavits.

Police allege that early on Aug. 10, Buckley tried four credit-card transactions at the electronics counter at Walmart, 5811 Elmore Ave., Davenport, arrest affidavits say.

According to affidavits, police allege Buckley tried to purchase:

At 6:57 a.m., with the first credit card, merchandise in the amount of $1,104.75

At 6:58 a.m., with a second credit card, items valued at $552

At 6:58 a.m., a third credit card to buy items worth $1,104.75

At 06:59 a.m., a fourth credit card to buy $1,104.75 in merchandise.

Buckiley, who was arrested on a warrant, “used credit cards that belonged to the victim without the victim’s consent,” arrest affidavits say, for a total of more than $1,500 but less than $10,000.

Buckley, who was released on his own recognizance, is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 18 in Scott County Court.