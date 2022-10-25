A 26-year-old Rock Island man faces felony charges after police say he was in a car with marijuana and a loaded gun when the vehicle struck a house.

Preston Orr faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, along with serious misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts – bodily injury and persons negligible to carry dangerous weapons, court records say.

The incident

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday, Davenport Police saw a gray Volkswagen Jetta traveling recklessly westbound on 15th Street from Warren Street, arrest affidavits say.

The vehicle crashed into a house on the 1300 block of West 15th Street, where officers saw two people run from the car. One of them was Preston Orr, affidavits say.

Officers told Orr to stop running, but he “refused to comply and attempted to escape custody.” He taken into custody after a foot pursuit. One officer suffered a cut to the left knee during the foot pursuit, according to affidavits.

Preston Reno Orr (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Affidavits say Orr had $2,714 in mostly small denominations in his front right pants pocket. Officers found a black backpack on the ground next to the driver’s side of the car. The backpack had a large clear plastic bag with 310.25 grams (.68 pounds) of marijuana and one large black Bompton Berries (a hybrid strain of cannabis) plastic bag that contained 259.55g (.57 pounds) of marijuana.

According to affidavits, officers could see other packages of marijuana in plain view on the rear driver’s side floorboard tucked under the driver’s seat. After officers were granted consent to search the vehicle by the owner, they found a yellow Gorilla Glue brand package of marijuana (a hybrid strain) less than 1/4 full that contained 76.6 grams and another clear plastic bag that contained 42.75 grams of marijuana under the front driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Officers located a black duffel bag in the center rear seat that contained three large empty black vacuum-sealed bags and another yellow Gorilla Glue brand bag that was empty. A clear plastic bag containing 5.45 grams of marijuana was also found in the duffel bag, affidavits say.

Officers located multiple other vacuum-sealed bags that were empty throughout the vehicle. Officers also found a customized functioning black digital scale with marijuana residue on it sitting in the front center console in plain view, according to affidavits. Police also found a loaded black Taurus G2C 9 mm pistol in the front center console in plain view.

No drug tax stamp was affixed to any of the packaging located, according to affidavits.

Orr, who has been released on his own recognizance, is set for a preliminary hearing at Nov. 10 in Scott County Court.

