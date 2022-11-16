A 26-year-old Davenport suspect faces multiple charges after Iowa State Troopers allege she led a pursuit with an infant and marijuana in the car.

Laryn Ingram-Williams faces a felony charge of eluding – injury, OWI, or participation in felony; aggravated misdemeanor charges of driving while barred and child endangerment; and a serious misdemeanor charge of controlled substance – marijuana – second offense; according to court records.

Laryn Ingram-Williams (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

About 9:50 p.m. Sunday, Iowa State Patrol attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2007 gold Pontiac Grand Prix for a window-tint violation. The vehicle was first observed around East Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue.

Ingram-Williams was driving and didn’t stop for a fully marked squad car with its emergency lights and sirens activated, affidavits say. She reached speeds greater than 25 mph over the posted speed limit during the pursuit.

Ingram-Williams had multiple clear baggies with marijuana. A six-month-old child was in the car as she willfully fled from the police, according to affidavits.

The child seat was not properly secured to the back seat of the vehicle. Ingram-Williams placed the child’s life in danger as well as the lives of the general motoring public by her erratic driving behavior, affidavits say.

According to affidavits, Ingram-Williams did not stop for stop signs during the pursuit, and she turned off her headlamps while eluding officers.

Her driving status is barred. She also had numerous suspensions in effect. The tint on the front windows was measured at 4%, affidavits say.

She has a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance on June 29, 2016, and a prior conviction for eluding (aggravated) on Oct. 13, 2022, according to affidavits.

She was released on bond to appear later in Scott County Court