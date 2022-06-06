A 22-year-old Davenport man faces charges after a shooting incident in May that seriously injured a victim.

In connection with his arrest, Nicholas Cinadr faces a felony charge of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court documents say.

About 6 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police saw Cinadr on the 200 block of East 9th Street, arrest affidavits say.

Cinadr was known by officers to have several warrants for his arrest. All officers involved were in full uniform with fully marked patrol vehicles, affidavits say.

Cinadr was seen in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle in a parking lot. He left the vehicle when officers tried to approach, and began to run, although police told him to stop. He kept running until officers caught up to him, affidavits say.

Cinadr had a loaded Glock in his possession while he was running away, arrest affidavits say. He also had 34.65 grams of marijuana in two different plastic bags. He also had a digital scale with green residue on the face plate in his possession, arrest affidavits say.

Cinadr is being held on a total $30,594 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for June 15 in Scott County Court.

Earlier gunfire incident

Davenport Police responded to a report of shots fired with a victim on May 24 in the 2000 block of Emerald Drive.

Cinadr and a co-defendant went to the area where the victim lives, and they were armed with handguns, arrest affidavits say. The two, while approaching the victim, had firearms in their waist bands that were covered by their shirts. They lifted their shirts and displayed the guns to the victim, affidavits say.

“This action placed the victim in fear for his well being,” arrest affidavits say.

Cinadr then pulled the gun out of his waist band and attempted to pistol whip the victim in the head. He missed, and a physical fight ensued, affidavits say.

The co-defendant joined in to assist Cinadr. Multiple people tried to separate the involved parties, affidavits say.

During the fight, Cinadr aimed the gun at the victim and fired it. The victim was struck in the back near the spine by the round that was fired. “This caused serious injury to the victim,” affidavits say.

Cinadr faces multiple charges – including felony charges of willful injury – causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent – in connection with the May incident, court records say.