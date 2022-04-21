A 24-year-old Bettendorf man is behind bars after police say they found methamphetamine, a gun and marijuana in the U-Haul van he was driving early Thursday.

Andrew Moreno faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, a class D felony; aggravated misdemeanor charges of eluding – second or subsequent violation and driving while barred; and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and making false licenses, ID forms or blank forms.

About 12:03 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police tried to initiate a traffic stop on a 2021 white Ford Transit U-Haul van with Arizona plates at Rockingham Road and Concord Street because the vehicle did not have tail lights, an arrest affidavit says.

The U-Haul failed to stop or pull over and continued driving at normal speeds, the affidavit says. Moreno was the driver. He has previous eluding convictions in Scott County from 2020 and 2021, the affidavit says.

The U-Haul eventually drove off the road and Moreno, the only person in it, was taken into custody on the 3400 block of U. S. Highway North, Muscatine, the affidavit says.

In the vehicle, officers found a small black .25 caliber EXCAM Hialeah handgun, a small plastic greenish bag with 0.55 grams of methamphetamine in it and a Mason Jar full of 23.9 grams of marijuana, the affidavit says.

In a small clear plastic zip lock bag, officers found four Clonazepam (2mg) pills and one Lorazepam (1mg) pill. Both of these substances are schedule 4 controlled substances, the affidavit says. (Clonazepam is used to treat seizures and relieve panic attacks. Lorazepam is used to treat anxiety and sleeping difficulty.)

In the defendant’s wallet, officers found a false Illinois license with a different name. Moreno said he had used Photoshop to place a picture of his face over the face of the subject that was supposed to be on the license.

He has an Iowa license status of barred until March 7, 2028, for being a habitual offender, the affidavit says.

Moreno, held on $108,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing April 29 in Scott County Court.