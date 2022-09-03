A 37-year-old Bettendorf man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a casino after he was banned from there last year.

Mark Hampton faces a charge of forgery, court records say.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday, Hampton entered the Isle Casino, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, with a fraudulent $100 bill, arrest affidavits say.

Affidavits say Hampton told police he knew he was trespassed from the location, but was in need of money. He said the bill is a foreign currency, but still is valid.

“The defendant attempted to exchange the counterfeit bill for currency at the exchange within the Casino,” affidavits say.

The bill was confiscated by staff, and Hampton left the casino. Hampton made “multiple admissions” to trespassing on the Isle Casino property and attempting to cash the $100 bill, affidavits say.

Affidavits say Hampton was banned from the Isle Casino in July of 2021.

Hampton, released on his own recognizance from Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 23 in Scott County Court.