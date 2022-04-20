A 35-year-old Bettendorf man is in custody after police say he threw an ax and a barrel through the windows of a residence.

Michael Russell faces a charge of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, court records say.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded to the 6600 block of Main Street for a report of damage to a residence that happened shortly before 8 p.m., the arrest affidavit says.

Police say Russell drove there and got into an argument with another person. He then took an ax and threw it through a kitchen window and shattered it, the affidavit says.

He “then took a barrel and threw it through the front window of the residence and shattered the window as well as a large fish tank that was near the front window,” the affidavit says.

The total value of the damage is about $5,000, the affidavit says.

Russell is being held on a total of $7,000 cash-only bond, according to jail records. His preliminary hearing is set for April 29 in Scott County Court.