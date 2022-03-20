Police say a 33-year-old Bettendorf woman rammed a police squad car after a chase late Saturday.

Alkia Ross faces felony charges of operating while under the influence – third offense, interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, and second-degree criminal mischief; along with serious-misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, second offense; and eluding, court records say.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Ross was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala. She was involved in a pursuit while she tried to elude multiple Illinois law-enforcement vehicles with emergency lights and sirens activated, arrest affidavits say.

The Impala entered Iowa via Interstate 74 and came into Bettendorf while it continued to elude police, affidavits say.

Bettendorf police tried to stop her by boxing in the Impala, which had a damaged tire, and she began to try to ram or intentionally strike police vehicles several times, affidavits say. She intentionally struck a Bettendorf Police vehicle with its emergency equipment activated.

Ross used the Impala as a dangerous weapon, affidavits say.

When the Impala stopped at the intersection of Kimberly Road and Middle Road, Ross “did not comply with officers’ verbal commands,” and remained non-compliant when she left the vehicle, affidavits say.

She displayed multiple signs of intoxication, including a strong odor of alcohol on her person and on her breath, affidavits say.

She was taken to Bettendorf Police Department, where she admitted smoking marijuana and drinking earlier in the night, affidavits say. She refused portions of field-sobriety testing, affidavits say.

Her driver’s license is revoked until June 10, 2022, and through Dec. 12, 2023, also is suspended for failure to have insurance, arrest affidavits say.

After a search warrant was obtained for the Impala, police found multiple open containers of alcohol in it. They also found a bag in the trunk with personal items and 1.62 grams of marijuana, affidavits say.

When Ross intentionally struck the Bettendorf Police vehicle, she damaged its front left corner, including multiple body panels and parts. Damage is estimated at $2,000, affidavits say.

Ross, who was being held Sunday on $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 30 in Scott County Court, according to court records.