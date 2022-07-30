A 45-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge after police say she altered her pay amount at the restaurant where she managed the payroll.

Tania Rocha was arrested Thursday on a warrant for first-degree theft, a Class C felony, Scott County Court records say.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, Davenport Police took a report of embezzlement at Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que, 1110 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Rocha was employed by Famous Dave’s from May 10, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022. During this time she worked in a human resources capacity in charge of payroll, the affidavit says.

Rocha “did alter her pay amount without authorization resulting in a loss exceeding $10,000 to the business,” the affidavit says.

Rocha, who was released on bond, has waived a preliminary hearing, court records say.

A Class C felony conviction can result in a sentence of up to 10 years.