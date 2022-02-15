A 34-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge after police say she gathered with other people to assault a victim.

Shyneckia King faces a felony charge of rioting, according to court records.

The incident according to an arrest affidavit

Shortly after 8:46 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to the 500 block of East 7th Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings and were informed a shooting victim had been privately transported to the emergency room at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say King “knowingly and willingly assembled with two other co-defendants and other unidentified subjects in a violent manner.” The group agreed to go to the address to assault another person, the affidavit says.

One of the co-defendants was armed with a large chef’s knife, the affidavit says.

King was observed on camera punching a victim multiple times. While she assaulted the victim, one of the co-defendants was observed kicking and stomping the victim while armed with the knife, the affidavit says.

King and the others “assembled with the intent to cause a riot by assembling with the purpose to inflict bodily harm by means of violence,” the affidavit says.

King, who is being held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail., is set for a preliminary hearing Feb. 25.

EARLIER REPORT: A shooting in Davenport Thursday morning sent a woman to the hospital.

Police got called to the intersection of East 7th and Farnam Streets around 8:45 a.m. A 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.