Bettendorf Police say a 53-year-old Davenport suspect who faces charges for having a gun has a background of felony convictions.

Donnell Hargrove faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Sunday, officers saw a 2010 Dodge Challenger without front license plates headed west on Grant Street from 18th Street. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle as it exited Intestate 74 West at Middle Road, Bettendorf, arrest affidavits say.

The officer smelled marijuana upon approaching the vehicle. Hargrove said a passenger had recently smoked inside the vehicle and showed the officer a half-smoked marijuana blunt (.44 grams) in the cup holder, affidavits say.

Before Hargrove got out of the vehicle, he admitted he had a handgun in his waistband. The Taurus handgun was seized and secured, affidavits say.

In his pants pocket, Hargrove had $3,660 in cash in 153 $20 bills, two $50 bills and five $100 bills, affidavits say.

Before the vehicle was searched, Hargrove admitted there was a small amount of marijuana inside the center console. When searching the vehicle officers found a bag of raw marijuana inside the center console (3.06 grams total package weight,) affidavits say.

When they reviewed Hargrove’s background officers found numerous prior felony convictions:

Unlawful possession of firearm by a felon

Vehicle theft – Chicago Police

Armed robbery- Chicago Police

Murder – Chicago Police

Robbery – Chicago Police

Unlawful possession of firearm by a felon- Chicago Police

Manufacture/delivery of controlled substances – Aurora Police

Manufacture/delivery of 10-15 grams of heroin – Aurora Police.

Hargrove, who has been released on bond, is set to appear Sept. 1 in Scott County Court.