A 20-year-old Blue Grass man is behind bars after police allege he shot another man at a convenience store in Davenport.

Marcos Magdaleno faces a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, court documents say.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, Davenport police say a 20-year-old man was dropped off at Genesis Medical Center – West Campus with a gunshot wound. He arrived by private vehicle, police said.

During an investigation, it was determined that the victim had been shot inside the Stop & Shop, 2920 W. Locust St., Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Magdaleno argued with another person there, an arrest affidavit says. The other man said Magdaleno had reached into his fanny pack and partially displayed a handgun, the affidavit says.

The victim then came into the store and a fight began. Magdaleno then reached into his black fanny pack and pulled out a gun. The two struggled over the firearm and, during the fight, the victim was shot in the arm, the affidavit says.

An additional witness saw Magdaleno with the firearm while outside the store.

The fight continued into the parking lot, where the victim wrestled the gun from Magdaleno, the affidavit says. The gun was eventually discarded by the victim and recovered by officers.

The entire incident was caught on video surveillance, the affidavit says.

Both the victim and the witness “have had previous knowledge of the defendant and identified him by name,” affidavits say.

Magdaleno’s criminal history shows multiple felony convictions as both a juvenile and adult, including a conviction for felon in possession of a firearm as of May 20, 2021, the affidavit says.

Magdaleno, who was arrested on a warrant, is set for a preliminary hearing July 19 in Scott County Court. He is being held on $15,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.

Felon in possession of a firearm is a Class D felony, which carries a sentence of up to five years.