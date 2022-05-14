Some community members have received a text message that offers to sell Davenport Fire Department t-shirts to people who click on a link, Davenport Police say in a Facebook post.

Davenport Police warn this is a scam, and that the Davenport Fire Department is not selling t-shirts.

“We’ve been alerted that community members are receiving text messages (again) selling t-shirts from our partners at the Davenport Fire Department. This is a scam,” Davenport Police say in a Facebook post.

Sample of scam text (from Davenport Police Department Facebook page.)

The Davenport Fire Department also posted a Facebook warning about the scam.

“The Davenport Fire Department is not sending these text messages and warns our community not to click on the link or provide personal information if you receive such a message,” Davenport Police say in the post.

“The Davenport Fire Department is not selling t-shirts, will not reach out to you via text message to sell t-shirts, and is not affiliated with this in any form,” the post says.

The Federal Trade Commission provides information to consumers about text scams and what to do about them here.