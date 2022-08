Davenport Police found at least four casings early Thursday after a report of gunfire at Ashford Condominiums, 4600 Grand Ave., Davenport.

Officers search the area near Davenport condominiums after gunfire early Thursday. (photo by Bryan Bobb.)

Officers with flashlights searched the area and marked multiple casings that they found after a report of gunfire about 12:30 a.m.

Officers find casings after gunfire in Davenport. (photo by Bryan Bobb.)

We do not know whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident. We will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.