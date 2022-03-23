Davenport Police remained on the scene early Wednesday after a gunfire incident in the area of the 200 block of Pine Street.

Police found multiple casings at the scene near Scott’s Shovelhead Shed, where a window, possibly broken by gunfire, was visible after the incident about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A shattered window was visible late Tuesday in Scott’s Shovelhead Shed, Davenport (photo by Mike Colón.)

Some officers used flashlights to search the area. Traffic was blocked in the area for some time.

We do not know whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.

