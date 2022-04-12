A Cambridge man is in custody after he was found hiding in a Geneseo business on Tuesday.

Deputies with the U. S. Marshals on Monday asked for help in finding 49-year-old Christopher Woods, who was wanted on a federal probation violation warrant, according to a Geneseo Police news release.

He also was wanted for questioning by Geneseo Police in connection with an unrelated incident in which a gun was displayed, the release says.

About 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, U. S. Marshals indicated they potentially found Woods at an address on the 100 block of North State Street. Geneseo Police and Illinois State Police assisted, the release says.

Upon checking a residence above several businesses, U. S. Marshals discovered Woods had gained entry to the businesses by removing a portion of the ceiling and crawling through, the release says.

The U. S. Marshals, along with Geneseo Police Sgt. Weisser, and his K9 partner Kauzi, entered the business in search of the suspect. The officers found him hiding there, and he surrendered without incident, the release says.

Woods is in custody in Henry County Jail on a federal probation or supervised release violation, the news release says. He will be held in jail until he appears in federal court.

Geneseo investigators will present additional information to the Henry County state’s attorney for possible additional charges, the release says.