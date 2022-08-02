A 34-year-old Eldridge man is behind bars after police found him with the keys to a stolen car, then discovered a second stolen vehicle at the scene.

David Ruble Jr. faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say.

David Ruble Jr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 600 block of East 14th Street, Davenport, in the north alley for a report of a stolen vehicle in the alley, arrest affidavits say.

Ruble was was found near a Volkswagen Passat with no plates that had been reported stolen. He had the Passat key in his pocket, affidavits say.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Ruble admitted he was in the vehicle but denied driving it. But witnesses said he was driving the vehicle and identified Ruble, affidavits say.

While on the scene, officers found a second stolen vehicle: a blue Chevy S10 with a fraudulent plate. Witnesses said Ruble had dropped off the truck at this location the week prior and said he was leaving it there because the engine had failed, affidavits say.

The fraudulent plate attached to the stolen Chevrolet S10 also had been stolen out of Davenport. The plate on the stolen truck did not belong to the truck by VIN, and the plate itself was reported stolen out of Davenport. The plate belonged to a different Chevy S10, affidavits say.

The value of each vehicle is less than $10,000. The value of the plate is less than $300, affidavits say.

Ruble, who is being held on a total of $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 12 in Scott County Court.