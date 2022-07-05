A 41-year-old Moline man faces a felony charge after police say he took off with the proceeds from a fireworks stand and spent them at a casino.

Charles Lee Myers Jr. faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say.

On Monday, Davenport Police responded to the 800 block of Middle Road, Bettendorf, in response to a report of a theft that occurred at Jake’s Fireworks, 3700 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, where Myers Jr. is employed, an arrest affidavit says.

Myers Jr. was in charge of the Saturday cash earnings of the business overnight, the affidavit says. He took the earnings of the business “and spent it all gambling” at Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel in Rock Island, the affidavit says.

He “verbally admitted to this act and to spending all of the business’s money at the casino,” the affidavit says.

Records show that there was $4,252.18 in the drawer that Myers Jr. had. The victim advised there was also roughly $600 of petty cash with this money, the affidavit says.

All that was left in the cash drawer was a small amount of loose coins, the affidavit says.