Rock Island Police are investigating two shooting incidents that left two people injured.

About 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 400 block of 7th Avenue, according to a news release. When officers arrived they found a 32 year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hip. The victim was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with two unidentified suspects, the release says.

According to the release, during the altercation, one of these suspects produced a gun and shot the victim. The suspects then ran from the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity for medical treatment

At about 11:12 p.m., a second incident of a gunshot victim was reported in the 2500 block of 8th Avenue. When officers arrived in the area they located a 14 year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was accompanied by a 16 year-old boy, police allege in the release.

“The juveniles claimed they had been walking through an alley in 2500 block of 8th Avenue when they were shot at by an unknown suspect,” police allege in the release. “The pursuant investigation however revealed that the victim’s gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted while mishandling a firearm inside a residence in the 2500 block of 8th Avenue.”

The injured juvenile was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity for medical treatment. The 16 year-old was arrested on an unrelated warrant and detained at the Mary Davis Juvenile

Detention Home in Galesburg, the release says.

The incidents remain under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. No further information was available Saturday.

Police ask anyone with information related to these cases to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.