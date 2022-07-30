Rock Island Police continue to investigate two early-Saturday incidents in which men were wounded by gunfire.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 8th Street for a report of gunfire, a news release says. When officers arrived they found evidence of gunfire but no victims or witnesses.

Later, shortly before 2 a.m., Genesis Medical Center – Silvis reported that a 20-year-old man with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicle. The investigation linked the victim to this shooting incident, the release says.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., Rock Island Police responded to the 1000 block of 11th Avenue for a report of gunfire. Responding officers located a 43-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. During the investigation it was learned that an unidentified suspect shot the victim as he was seated inside his vehicle.

No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning and no other injuries or property damage have been reported in either incident.

The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continues the investigations.

Police ask anyone with information related to either case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app