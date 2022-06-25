Rock Island Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting incident early Saturday.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Rock Island Police were notified that a 61-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at UnityPoint – Trinity Rock Island, according to a news release from Rock Island Police.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries. Through the course of the investigation, police determined the victim was shot by an unidentified suspect outside of a residence in the 500 block of 6th Street, the release says.

The incident remains under investigation by Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. No further information was available Saturday, the release says.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact Rock Island Police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips app.