Davenport Police continue to investigate an early-morning robbery Monday in Davenport.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery at the KwikShop, 1136 E. Locust St., in reference to the report of a robbery to a business.

Preliminary information indicates that a suspect entered the business, displayed a weapon, and demanded money from the store clerk. The suspect ran from the store after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

No further information was available Monday.